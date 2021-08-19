State Government To Organize Grand Reception For Five Manipur Olympians on Aug 21

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has stated that state government had been putting in best possible efforts to develop infrastructures in the field of games and sports despite its less resource.

A major contribution in the field, the Northeastern state government has sent it’s contingents during the various championships, commencing from Tokyo Olympics 2020 to AIFF.

While attending the reception ceremony of Judo Olympian, Shushila Likhmabam, Imphal East, the CM informed that Government had come up with a policy program to give priority to those disciplines in which the players from the State could succeed and excel at the international level.

Felicitated our Olympian Judoka Likmabam Shushila at Heingang today. Sushila’s journey to represent the country as the only Indian Judo athlete in the Olympic will be an inspiration for our youths. The State Govt. will handover the rewards for our Olympians in a grand reception. pic.twitter.com/N4QDGeZFti — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 18, 2021

He also informed that a grand reception of all five Olympians of the State who participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be held on 21st of this month.

The five Olympians to be awarded are – Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu; Judo Olympian Shushila Likhmabam; Boxer Mary Kom; Indian Men Hockey Player, Nilakanta Sharma; and Indian Women Hockey Player, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

Besides, cash rewards and job appointment orders would be handed over to them, in regard to honouring their achievements.

He further stated that societies with people of good character, manners and mutual respect are must for taking the State to its path of progress.

Moreover, it is through the youth’s participation in games and sports that they can be imbibed with such characters.

He also expressed his hopefulness that more athletes from the State would be qualified for Paris Olympics 2024.

In terms, the State Government has recently decided to reward the Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra with Rs. 1 Crore.

The CM also informed that Manipur being called as the power house of Indian sports should also show respect and honor for the achievements attained by players from other States.

This depicts that Manipur is always in forefront when it comes to games and sports.