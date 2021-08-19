Tripura High Court Refuses To Stop Probe Against TMC Leaders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura High Court bench headed by Chief Justice AA Kureshi on the 19th of August 2021, rejected a plea of Trinamool Congress leader Subal Bhowmik and five others seeking a stay of the police probe initiated against them. The high court also directed the Tripura police to submit an investigation report within two weeks.

On August 8, a case was filed against five other TMC leaders, including Subal Bhowmik, for obstructing government work at the Khowai police station.

Tripura HC Advocate General Siddharth Shankar Dey told reporters that the Tripura High Court had rejected Subal Bhowmik’s plea besides directing the Khowai police to continue with the investigation.

He also said the court has asked the state government to respond within two weeks.

The AG also said a case was filed against the Trinamool leaders on August 8 under IPC 186 against Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MP Dola Sen, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Tripura Trinamool leader Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das for obstructing the police. Reportedly they had forcibly entered the police station along with the media personnel.

However, only Subal Bhowmik has filed a petition to the Tripura High Court to dismiss the case. Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Luthra and former Mizoram Advocate General Biswajit Deb represented the petitioner in the case.

Meanwhile, Pradesh BJP welcomed the verdict of the High Court. BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee said that the Trinamool Congress leaders from West Bengal are staging drama and playing with the emotions of the common people. He also claimed that the TMC is helping CPIM through the backdoor to create unrest and disturbances. However, BJP is keeping a keen eye on these outsiders. BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty termed TMC as a party of ‘Torture Murder Corruption.