Tripura: Two vehicles Set Ablaze On Suspicious of Carrying Stolen Cattle

An incident of vehicles being burnt on suspicions of cattle theft has come to light in Tripura. Locals of Kamalnagar-Anandapur area under Sonamura Police station in Sepahijala district of Tripura set fire to a bike and in a good-laden Bolero truck which they suspect was being used for lifting cattle. They also thrashed three individuals black and blue on the suspicion of being cattle thieves.

It is reported that few individuals were trying to smuggle clothes to Bangladesh from Boxanagar. But due to the strict vigil of BSF, they left the spot and went to Kamalnagar-Anandapur area under Sonamura Police station with a good laden bolero van.

They tried to hide the vehicle inside a rubber plantation with the driver Dalim Mia along with two laborers. Meanwhile, cattle thieves stole five cows from Samir Roy and Ranjit Roy and went inside the rubber plantation to hide as well. However when thieves heard villagers approaching they fled from the scene leaving the stolen cattle.

When the owners of the cows started searching, they came inside the rubber plantation and found the cows. At the same time, they stumbled upon the vehicles carrying smuggled clothes. The locals suspecting that they were there to take away the cattle thrashed them and torched the vehicles. Later they were handed the driver and the labourers over to the police. As per the latest reports, the three injured are undergoing treatment at Sonamura hospital.

Police registered a case under section 457/380 for the incident.