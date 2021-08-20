Arunachal Cabinet Approves 100 Bedded Home For Cancer Patients In Mumbai

– NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet had a sitting to discuss the affairs of the state on the 19th of August 2021 at Itanagar.

After the meeting was over Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that a 100 bedded home for cancer patients of Arunachal Pradesh in Mumbai, Maharashtra was approved by the cabinet.

Every year scores of families visiting Mumbai for treatment of cancer find it difficult to secure decent accommodation for themselves and the patients.

The cabinet also decided to approve The Business Of The Government Of Arunachal (Allocation Rules) 2021 for revamping the status of governance of the state.

Along with it, the cabinet decided to approve two credit-linked Schemes under Agriculture and Horticulture for the financial year 2021-22. 60 crores each have been earmarked for both Agriculture and Horticulture under Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana respectively.