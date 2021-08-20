Arunachal CM Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Modifying ST List

NET Web Desk

A program thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the recent session of the Parliament was held at D.K. Convention Centre, Itanagar.

Expressing gratitude Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed its fulfillment of demand pending for decades.

The bill had amended the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by the state government and added the indigenous nomenclatures of Monpa, Sajolang, Sartang, Tai Khamti, Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi), Taraon (Digaru Mishmi), Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho.

CM Khandu also said the inclusion of the left-out indigenous tribes of the state in the constitutional list wouldn’t have been possible without the constant persuasion by the three MPs from the state, Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia, and the concern of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On behalf of the newly included tribes and the people of Arunachal I extend gratitude my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda, Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao (MP Lok Sabha), Nabam Rebia (MP Rajya Sabha) and all MPs, especially of BJP,” he said.

Taking the opportunity to address the CBO members in the program, Khandu informed that the state government is working to resolve the inter-state boundary issues with Assam. Arunachal Pradesh shares an approximately 730 km with Assam.

“The High Power Committee under the chairmanship of Home Minister Bamang Felix has already conducted several rounds of consultative meetings with stakeholders on the matter. On 26th the Committee will hold a meeting with all MLAs and deputy commissioners of the districts sharing boundaries with Assam,” he informed.

Khandu said that he has already spoken to his Assam counterpart and has agreed to resolve all issues through bilateral talks sitting across the table. He further revealed that the groundwork under process is based on the recommendations made by the one-man Local Boundary Commission constituted by the Supreme Court.

Felicitating Rijiju on his first visit to his home state as cabinet minister for Law and Justice, Khandu hailed the BJP government at the centre for recognizing Rijiju’s calibre and appointing him, a ‘tribal’ from Arunachal Pradesh, as a cabinet minister of such an important portfolio.

“It is a proud moment for us as Rijiju is not only the first Arunachalee to become a cabinet minister but the first tribal in the country to hold the Law and Justice portfolio,” he said.

Khandu requested Rijiju to positively consider and fulfill the local demand for the establishment of a permanent High Court for the state. He informed that the high court building coming up at the present Itanagar Bench of Gauhati High Court site at Naharlagun is designed in a way to accommodate an independent High Court as well.