Assam Government Withdraws 75% Seat Reservation In UG Courses, History & Geography Made Compulsory Till Class 10

NET Web Desk

On Friday, August 20, the Assam government has decided to withdraw the previous decision of 75% seats reservation for Under-Graduate (UG) courses.

The Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, asserted that 75% reservation of seats for Assam board students will not be applicable in urban areas.

In such areas, students from all boards are supposed to compete for a seat in regard to degree courses.

Purely based on the grounds of merit, the state government has informed about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Accordingly, the policy will be implemented in Assam through a phase-wise manner.

The Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that under NEP, the state government will mandatorily impose History and Geography for students till Class X.

However, both these subjects will remain compulsory for all students pursuing studies from any medium.

On completion of 100 days of our govt, the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa took significant decisions for the Education Department. pic.twitter.com/oLFT1OdXtJ — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 20, 2021

They will learn Assam and Indian history as well as geography up to class X, included in the education syllabus.

Implementation of NEP 2020 will commence from April 2022 in Assam. Meanwhile, all high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary schools, and Class IX & X will be included in junior colleges.