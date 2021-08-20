CNG & Electric State Transport Buses To Replace Diesel Ones In Guwahati

– NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses that run with the perimeter of Guwahati shall be replaced by CNG and electric ones.

It was announced during a special meet and greet with the press on the occasion of 100 days of the new BJP government.

He informed that the state government is slated to bring in 200 electric and 100 CNG buses for the city of Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Assam Government is planning to replace present city buses in Guwahati with electric and CNG buses only. There are plans to purchase 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses.”

“ASTC city buses will cease to operate diesel-run city buses. Our goal is to completely replace diesel-run buses with electric and CNG buses in Guwahati by the day this government completes one year,” Sarma further added.

The Chief Minister also informed that the replacement process will be completed within six months to one year.