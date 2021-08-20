Govt Jobs For Family Members Of Assam Police Personnel Slain At Vairengte

– NET Web Desk

The Assam government today distributed appointment letters to the family members of the six police personnel killed at Vairengte shoot out at the Assam Mizoram Border on the 26th of July.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the appointment letters in Assam Administrative Staff College during his meet and greet with the press on the completion of 100 days of his term.

Earlier the govt had disbursed Rs 50 Lakhs to the six families and Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to the government.