Govt Jobs For Family Members Of Assam Police Personnel Slain At Vairengte

– NET Web Desk
The Assam government today distributed appointment letters to the family members of the six police personnel killed at Vairengte shoot out at the Assam Mizoram Border on the 26th of July.
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the appointment letters in Assam Administrative Staff College during his meet and greet with the press on the completion of 100 days of his term.
Earlier the govt had disbursed Rs 50 Lakhs to the six families and Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to the government.
A life cannot be compensated with anything else.
In our humble effort to provide some relief, I handed over appointment letters to 1 family member of each of the 6 martyred @assampolice men, who showed extreme valour in safeguarding our Constitutional boundary with Mizoram.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/0bFR3p0fYf
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 20, 2021