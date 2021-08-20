Israeli Embassy To Hold Events In Nagaland

Haidobabe Hingleu, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Marking the World Photography Day on August 19, the team Noksa has organized a photo exhibition and sale at D’café located at Jail colony, Kohima, thereby planning to move ahead with an aim to promote photography.

“Photography plays an important part in the chain of entertainment” stated by Theja Meru, Advisor of Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA).

While addressing the event, Theja stated that Israel Embassy desires to have a photography exhibition in Nagaland at the earliest, and that it is a great opportunity for the Photography Association of Nagaland to collaborate with the Embassy.

He invited fascinated photographers to get in contact with them for further tie-up with the Embassy, thereby featuring a grand photo exhibition in the coming days.

The event was organized with an objective to unite the photographers in the capital city of Nagaland, Kohima.

“In the past 3-4 years, a lot of changes in the field of photography are being seen with many amateurs and professionals in the vocation” – asserted Suchumayang Kichu, member of Team Noksa. Meanwhile, as many as hundred photographs, been contributed by 23 photographers were exhibited during the event.