Manipur CM Releases Proposed Design For Much Anticipated ‘Olympian Park’

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has already commenced the blueprint for the design of ‘Manipur Olympian Park’, at the picturesque Sangauthel area near here to honour all 19 Olympians of the state.

Manipur – the Northeastern state has transformed itself into a mini powerhouse of sports in the nation. It has so far produced 19 Olympians three of whom won medals in the world’s biggest sporting event.

The achievers include iconic boxer MC Mary Kom ( bronze, London, 2012) and weightlifting star Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (silver) and hockey player Sanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma (bronze) in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics, 2020.

Similarly, Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Sushila Chanu too created history, but missed the medal just by a whisker.

However, a shed will also be constructed at the site where statues of the 19 Olympians will be installed, added by the CM.

On Friday August 20, the Manipur CM N. Biren Singh has announced the Proposed design for the Manipur Olympian Park.

“The Manipur Olympian Park will be developed as a site to honour the 19 Olympians Manipur has produced so far. It was conceptualised to develop it a tourist site where tourist can learn about the life story of our Olympians. This park will also have enough space to honour our future Olympians.” – he added.