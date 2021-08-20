Manipur Farmers Demand Probe Into Urea Shortage

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur farmers have suspected of illegal smuggling of urea into Myanmar, wherein demanded an inquiry into the shortage of the much-needed fertiliser.

Through a press release, the Loumi Shimee Apunba Lup demanded an inquiry into the “shortage of urea” recently faced by the state.

According to release, growing complaints received from the farmers have escalated with time, due to illegal smuggling. This decision has occurred against the artificial scarcity.

Depending on this, farmers had also launched a stage-in protest, as in hunger strike demanding timely availability of urea.

The Lousal press release said, “There are 81,189 hectares of paddy fields in Manipur valley areas. There are 88,820 hectares in the hills. About 20,000 hectares of farmland are affected by various developmental projects.”

Due to lack of enforcement of The Manipur Conservation of Paddy Lands and Wetlands Act, 2014 there is a huge loss of areas of agricultural land, it added.

Urea is widely used in the illegal cultivation of poppy. Herein, the farmers has recently claimed poppy plantations were increasing in some hilly areas.

A farmer needs three bags of 45-kg urea for one hectare of field, according to experts in the agriculture department.

The total urea requirement is thus 2,43,000 bags.

Centre had allotted 4,40,000 bags of urea to the State, with an excess of 1,97,000 bags.