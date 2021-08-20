Manipur Fish Imports Reduced, Over 100 Crore Saved, Says CM Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, August 19, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh asserted that Manipur had saved over Rs. 100 crore in fish import during the last four-and-a-half years.

According to the CM, this feat could be achieved after the state reduced its fish imports from 20 metric tonnes to 14 metric tonnes, under a government initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production.

Biren further stated that state government has started an initiative for the revival of Sareng (Freshwater Catfish) production in the state.

He asserted this during the release of sareng fingerlings at the ponds located inside the premises of District Fishery Office, Imphal West, Lamphelpat.

The CM has released 600 Manipuri Sareng for research at the fish farm of District Fishery Office, Lamphelpat, along with S. Rajen.

Sareng is one of the delicacies of Manipur, he added.

According to the CM, Manipur procured around 2,000 Sareng fingerlings from different parts of the country and started rearing them in ponds identified by the fisheries department.

He asserted the initiative will reduce the demand for imported iced Sareng.

Earlier, as part of the revival plan, the state had announced that it would provide loans with 50 per cent grant to fish farmers who produce local Sareng.