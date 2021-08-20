Manipur : Security Forces Retrieves 337 Grams Of Brown Sugar, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, under the supervision of Additional SP, AK Sadananda, a team of security forces seized 337 grams of brown sugar from Tamenglong district.

While carrying out the duty at NH-37, Kimthang Road, Tatbung, Tamenglong, the cops spotted a suspicious Bajaj Diesel Auto Rickshaw bearing registration No MN01U 4557 coming along the passage.

After thorough check, the security forces retrieved suspected brown sugars in 24 soap caps weighing around 337 grams.

According to official reports, 5 persons including the driver were detained by the cops.

Identified as Nemtinkim Singson, a resident of Longchin village, the accused was supposed to transport brown sugar from Moreh, after getting in contact with Kapma Singson (55), a Jiribam resident.

The brown sugar was reported to have been transported to Phaitoul in Tamenglong.

Both the apprehended were detained by the Jiribam Police. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the apprehended for further investigation.