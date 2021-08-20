Meghalaya Police Intercepts Explosives At Byrnihat

– Gargee Nandy

A huge amount of explosives was seized near Byrnihat Outpost at Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi in the wee hours of Friday, 20th of August 2021. According to reports, the vehicle carrying explosives was moving from Assam to Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Police personnel based on a tip-off intercepted a Mahindra TUV 300 bearing registration number AS -01/BV-8065 at Naka checking in Byrnihat.

The driver of the vehicle, Moynul Hoque is from Rangaswari village, Kamrup Assam.

According to sources explosives that were recovered were 4027 Neo Gel (Gelatine Sticks), 2044 Aluminium Instantaneous Electric Detonator Class-6 Division-3.