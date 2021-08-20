Nagaland : BJYM Youth Wing President Criticizes Formation Of Opposition Less Government

Haidobabe Hingleu, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

As Nagaland recently witnessed the turn of political parties in forming an opposition-less government after NPF agreed to join the ruling PDA government and form ‘Nagaland United Government’, some other surprising flip has surfaced revealing a distinction of opinion within the BJP with state president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) youth wing, Benjamin Yepthomi took to social media, and expressed his loathe over the newly formed Nagaland United government.

‘I as a BJP party karyakarta, I totally oppose this opposition less government. It has nothing to do with the Naga Solution. If having an opposition-less government will bring solution to the Nagas, then I guess all 60 MLA’s should resign immediately and pave the way for the long protracted Naga issue. On the pretext of Naga Solution, No political party or elected MLA or anybody, should play political game for their own political mileage & political agenda’, he wrote on a Facebook post.

Yepthomi further went questioned, ‘What is the political agenda behind? To fool the Nagas by a Naga?