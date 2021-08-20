Sikkim : Massive Landslide Blocks NH-10, Cuts Off Road Link Between Sikkim & WB

NET Web Desk

Recently, a massive landslide has blocked National Highway 10, cutting off the road link between the Northeastern state, Sikkim and West Bengal.

According to Border Roads Organization (BRO) official report, following heavy rain, a massive amount of rocks and slush rolled down the hill, creating massive disturbance among the passersby.

It has reportedly blocked the highway at 29th mile area in neighbouring West Bengal, around 60 km from the Himalayan state’s Rangpo border.

Although, efforts are on to clear the debris and open the highway at least for one-way traffic, but rain and a continual flow of debris are hampering the work, said the BRO official.

Vehicles are taking a different way to reach their respective destinations.

However, according to reports, this region witnessed massive landslides, thereby blocking the highway at least thrice this monsoon.