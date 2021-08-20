Sikkim : Poklok BAC Issues Golden Card For PMJAY Beneficiaries

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Poklok Nandugaong BAC have decided to issue Golden Card to the villagers of three GPUs, names of whom have already been enrolled for the scheme – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Poklok-Nandugaon BAC has become first BAC to issue such cards to their locals.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) which is also known as Ayushman Bharat is a nationwide scheme launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India focusing on the poorest of the poor of rural lives.

This scheme covers a health insurance of 5 lakhs for whole family.

Once the applicant is given golden card, every medical treatment including medicine etc. will be covered free of cost within this scheme.

A short programme was organized at BAC, and the beneficiaries of this scheme attained the card by Mr. Gyalpo Lepcha, President of Poklok-Denchung GPU in presence of BDO.

Mr. Bhutia added that with the use of this golden card, the villagers will be able to get medical facilities without spending a single penny.