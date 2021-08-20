Tripura To Partner Asian Development Bank For Development Projects In The State

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura is set to become the first state of India to sign a strategic partnership with the Asian Development Bank to realize overall social-economic, and infrastructure development in the state. The Ministry of Finance, Government of India has recently given a green signal for such a strategic partnership.

ADB is presently working in the Urban Development, Power, Tourism, Industries sectors of the State. It has given substantial financial assistance for the Agartala Smart City project, Power Generation, and Distribution sectors of the State.

ADB is helping the Tripura government to develop 7 district headquarters other than Agartala. Tripura was also the first North Eastern State to avail Project Readiness Finance (PRF) facility of ADB to prepare project proposals for major investments.

Under the proposed Strategic Partnership initiative, a team of ADB shall visit the State in September 2021 to hold high-level meetings with the senior officers. They will prepare short-term, medium-term, and long-term investment proposals within one year.

A comprehensive report on overall socio-economic and infrastructure development shall be submitted to the state government with detailed project reports in every sector.