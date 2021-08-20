Two From Assam Wins ‘National Teacher Award 2021’

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has been awarding meritorious and most performing teachers with the National Teachers Award every year.

Assam has now won two National Teachers Awards for the year 2021.

Northeastern state Assam is one among very few States including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, and Rajasthan to bag two awards while some other states have bagged one.

Among the 44 selected teachers for the year 2021, Assam has one High School Teacher and one Higher Secondary (HS) Teacher in the list of recipients.

All these 44 teachers will be awarded on September 5 by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Assam teachers selected to be conferred with the honour are – Kankan Kishore Dutta of Bamunpukhuri High School, Jorhat.

While, Binanda Swargiary is a teacher of KB Deulkusi Higher Secondary School in Baksa district.

The teachers across the country are honoured with the National Award to celebrate their unique contribution in giving quality education and enriching the lives of their students.