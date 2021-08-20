Veteran Arunachal Educator Selected For National Awards To Teachers 2021

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Duda Sora (56), a teacher from the West Siang district has been selected for the prestigious National Awards to Teachers 2021 instituted by the Union Ministry of Education. He is currently posted as a headteacher of the APP Complex Government Upper Primary School at Aalo, West Siang district. The award shall be presented to him on 5th September on the eve of Teacher’s Day by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He is among the 44 outstanding teachers to be honoured with this award this year. A native of Taba Sora Village in West Siang district, Sora has been passionately teaching for the past 34 years. He was posted as the headteacher of APP Complex Government Upper Primary School around two and a half years ago.

The award didn’t come easy as the nomination. He had to face an online interview by a jury of the education ministry who asked him multiple questions regarding the education scenario in the state and his contribution towards improving the education sector.

Before this national recognition, he had been recognized for his sincere work at the district level too.

The purpose of the National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Incidentally, Arunachal Pradesh is observing 2021 as the year of education. The news of Sora being selected for this rare honour would greatly encourage the teaching community and motivate them to discharge their duties sincerely.