Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Clarifies On Arunachal Pradesh Marriage and Inheritance Of Property Bill 2021

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister, Bamang Felix addressed the media regarding the proposed draft of the Arunachal Pradesh Marriage and Inheritance Bill 2021.

In a press briefing held on 20th August evening, the minister issued a statement stating that the bill in question is not being drafted by any department, rather it came to their notice on 18th August, when the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission For Women (APSCW) team led by its Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi met with CM Pema Khandu and submitted the draft form of the bill as a memorandum for consideration.

“ If at all CM has to consider it, he would forward it to the department concerned to study, and it has long procedures to come as a bill form and would require Clearance from various departments including law, finance, and administrative reforms,” Felix added.

“People have misconstrued it, and are spreading wrong information about it on social media saying that the bill is being tabled in the assembly. It is just a mere proposal from APSCW. Even if it has to be tabled in the future, there will be extensive deliberations and discussions with stakeholders across the state.” He further added.

He further exhorted people to refrain from spreading wrong information on social media regarding the tabling of the bill.