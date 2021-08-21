Assam Police Arrest 14 For Pro Taliban Posts In Social Media

– NET Web Desk

Assam Police has arrested 14 individuals across Assam for sharing pro-Taliban content on social media platforms.

The Taliban had dramatically taken control of Afghanistan after the US forces withdrew from the country after 20 years. The Afghan Army offered little or no resistance to the Taliban serving the country in a platter.

Social media platforms were abuzz with the recent developments in Afganistan with many glorifying Taliban’s ‘victory’ and methods.

Special DGP Assam informed that Assam Police had apprehended 14 such individuals in Assam.

The fourteen arrested are are Nadim Akhtar (Hailakandi), Khandakar Nur Alom (South Salamara), Maulana Yaseen Khan (Goalpara), Maulana Fazul Karim (Darrang), Abu Bakkar Sidique alias Afga Khan Avilekh (Kamrup Rural), Saidul Hoque (Kamrup Rural), Jawed Mazumder (Cachar), Mozidul Islam (Barpeta), Faruk Hussain Khan (Barpeta), Saiyad Ahmed (Dhubri), Arman Hussain (Dhubri), Maulana Basiruddin Laskar (Hojai), Mujib Uddin (Karimganj) and Mortuza Hussain Khan (Karimganj).

Facebook has already informed that they are going to take down any content posted in support of the Islamic fundamentalist group.