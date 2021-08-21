HNLC Running Extortion Network In Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said during the weekly briefing on 21st of August 2021 informed that MLAs and ministers of Meghalaya are receiving regular extortion demands from the HNLC.

This has been revealed by police investigation following the IED blast.

CM Sangma emphasized that steps have been taken to put an end to such activities of the banned outfit.

Sangma also added that many businessmen, individuals, have been sent extortion SMSes by HNLC

This has prompted the Meghalaya Police to launch a large-scale investigation to unearth the whole design and its key players.

Extortion is not a new phenomenon for Meghalaya. And HNLC is known to be running an extensive extortion network in the state. In the past several victims had come forward when HNLC had targeted them for extorting money.