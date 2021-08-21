HSP Chief, Bhaichung Bhutia Demands Inner-Line Permit For Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) Chief, Bhaichung Bhutia slammed the Golay led Government for not raising the Inner Line Permit (ILP) issue before the Centre.

Bhutia, the football idol referred Golay of not informing about the issue before the Union Ministers, during his recent visit to Delhi at their official residences.

“It is unfortunate that our CM did not think of raising the demand for the introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim,” – asserted Bhutia.

He further claimed that CM Golay instead gave a green signal to the Centre to further dilute the provisions of Article 371F, an article that protects the rights of Sikkim residents.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government has already allowed “solution” of Article 371F and the Revenue Order Number 1, he informed.

Bhutia said the CM should make all memorandum and demands submitted before the Centre during his recent visit to the capital.

He informed the process should be followed as the people of Sikkim do have every right of knowing all such details.

Further, he said the state government should have urged the Centre to reconsider the introduction of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ in Sikkim.

He further informed that settlers from outside may take undue benefit from the aforementioned scheme even as hardly any Sikkimese is likely to seek ration outside the state.