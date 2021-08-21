Lady Professor Harassed Online Over Her Opinions On Marriage Bill Draft

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Dr. Topi Basar, an associate professor at Rajiv Gandhi University would have never imagined that her expert opinion on the now contentious Arunachal Pradesh Marriage and Inheritance Property Bill, 2021 would give her sleepless nights. Ever since the topic was picked up by netizens, the lady professor has become the victim of online trolls and Slut-Shaming. The public scrutiny by netizens over her character, life choices, and her family has devastated her mentally and emotionally.

Therefore, she has written to Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission For Women (APSCW) to issue a public statement regarding her non-involvement in either drafting or advising the commission on the proposed draft bill.

It may be noted that the proposed draft bill was submitted by APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi along with commission members to CM Pema Khandu on 18th August as a memorandum for further consideration on the bill.

Arunachal Pradesh is now amidst an intense debate on the draft bill which calls for a relook into practices of marriage and issues of inheritance that comes along with it. Many organisations and individuals have reacted strongly to the provisions included in the draft.