‘Learn From America’s Plight In Afghanistan,’ Mehbooba Mufti Cautions Centre

NET Web Desk

Former Chief Minister of Jammu And Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti warned the centre to take lessons from what is happening in Afghanistan while dealing with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She was addressing a rally in Kashmir valley’s Kulgam district on Saturday 21st of August 2021. “It needs courage to face what the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing. The day they run out of patience, you will be ruined. Don’t test our patience. Look at what is happening in our neighbourhood (Afghanistan). The Taliban forced the powerful US forces to leave the country,” she said in the rally.

#WATCH | It needs courage to endure what people of J&K are enduring. The day they run out of patience, you would be doomed. Don't test our patience. See what is happening in our neighbourhood. US, a great power, had to pack its bags & withdraw from there: Mehbooba Mufti, PDP pic.twitter.com/cEELMRX0mt — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

She added that the Centre still has the opportunity to correct its actions. She demanded to start the process started by the former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihai Vajpayee. “Restore Article 370 and return whatever you took away,” she demanded in her speech.

Reacting strongly against the statement of Mehbooba Mufti Union Finance Minister asked her to refrain from making such incendiary remarks.

The Indian Parliament on August 5, 2019, decided to revoke the special status that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution provided to the state of Jammu and Kasmir. Since then Laddakh had been carved out as a union territory and the state without any government.