Manipur Assembly Session Begins, Govt Introduces Seven Bills

On Friday, August 20, the 13th monsoon session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly began.

The CM, N. Biren Singh initiated the obituary reference on the demise of six former members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, one former Member of Parliament (MP), and former secretary of the Member of Legislative Assembly.

During the assembly session, the Manipur Legislative Assembly intimated the 17 Bills that attained assent from the Governor.

1. The Manipur Appropriate (No.1) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 10 of 2021) assented on 13th February, 2021.

2. The Manipur Appropriate (No.3) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 12 of 2021) assented on 13th February, 2021.

3. The Manipur Appropriate (No.2) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 11 of 2021) assented on 12th March, 2021.

4. The Asian International University, Manipur Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 1 of 2021) assented on 20th February, 2021.

5. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 13 of 2021) assented on 20th February, 2021.

6. The Manipur Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 14 of 2021) assented on 20th February, 2021

7. The Manipur Private Universities Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 2 of 2021) assented on 20th February, 2021

8. The Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Third Amendment Bill) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 3 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021.

9. The Manipur Legislature (Removal of Disqualifications) (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 4 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021.

10. The Manipur Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 5 of 2021) assented on 24th February, 2021.

11. The Manipur Public Services Delivery Guarantee Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 6 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021.

12. The Manipur Industrial Single Window Clearance Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 7 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021.

13. The Manipur Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 8 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021.

14. The Court Fees (Manipur Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 9 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021.

15. The Manipur Oil Palm (Regulation of Production and Processing) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 1`5 of 2021) assented on 26th February, 2021.

16. The Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 16 of 2021) assented on 25th February, 2021 and

17. The Manipur State Planning Authority Bill, 2021 (Bill No. 17 of 2021) assented on 12th March, 2021.

However, the house has also passed 7 several government amendment bills. These include – The Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Manipur Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (3rd Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Manipur Legislature (Removal of Disqualifications) (6th Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Manipur (Courts) (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Manipur Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021.