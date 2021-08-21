Manipur Based Seuti Films Registers Title For Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu’s Biopic

NET Web Desk

Manipur-based film production firm, Seuti Films Production, began the groundwork for its latest production “Mirabai Chanu”. The title of the movie has been registered with Film Forum Manipur (FFM).

The biopic is based on the life of Tokyo 2020 silver-medallist, Mirabai Chanu who clinched silver in the 49-kg category in women’s weightlifting on July 24, and successfully opened India’s first medal tally.

Done at the forum’s Lamphelpat office, the registration was completed in presence of its chairman S Mangoljao, writer of the film Manaobi MM and director OC Meira.

Besides, the forum’s executive committee will extend support to the production of the biopic, wished Seuti Films Production a grand success in its venture.

A statement issued by FFM said the forum has decided that any film production company based outside Manipur should obtain prior permission from the forum for making films based on the life of renowned personalities and other stories depicting Manipur’s art and culture.