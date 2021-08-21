Manipur Government Felicitates 5 Olympians, Hands Over Appointment Letters & Cash Awards

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, August 21, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh felicitated 5 Olympians from the state at a grand reception.

The felicitation ceremony is held in the presence of Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel in Imphal.

During the event, the Tokyo Olympians 2020 were also been felicitated with job appointment orders and cash rewards.

These awards were handed over to the five Olympians – Boxer, Mary Kom; Weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu; Judo star, Likhmabam Shushila Chanu; Indian Men Hockey Member, Nilakanta Sharma; and Indian Women Hockey Member, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

“I’m happy to felicitate our 5 Manipuri Olympians at the grand reception held in presence of of Hon’ Union Minister @prahladspatel Ji, Hon’ Ministers, Hon’MLAs & Officials. During the reception, we have handed over cash reward & jobs for the Olympians which was announced earlier.” – tweeted the CM.

He further asserted on the joyful moment shared with the five Olympians, “Sharing a joyful moment with our Olympic Stars. May all of you continue to shine forever. L-R: Nilakanta Sharma (Men’s Hockey), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Sushila Chanu (Women’s Hockey), Sushila Likmabam (Judo), Mary Kom (Boxing)”.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh remembered the boxing legend, Sh. Dingko Singh, who recently passed away. He tweeted, “Remembering our Boxing legend, Sh. Dingko Singh who passed away recently. During the Grand Reception of our Olympians today, I along with Hon’ Union Minister Sh. @prahladspatel Ji, Ministers, MLAs & well wishers paid homage to Sh. Dingko Singh by observing one minute silence.”

Sh. Dingko Singh was an Indian boxer who won the gold medal at 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok. He was also been felicitated with Padma Shri by Government of India in 2013.