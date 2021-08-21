Nagaland NGO Wins ‘Global COVID & Warrior Leadership & Excellence Award’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Christo Naga’s Club of Zhavame, Nagaland has been awarded ‘Global COVID & Warrior Leadership & Excellence Award 2020-21’.

Initiated by Vasundhara Blessings Foundation and the KGNHSS Foundation, the club has been chosen as ‘Best Organization for COVID-19 Warrior for significant contribution during COVID situation’.

The event through the award recognized their relentless efforts and contributions, especially during the pandemic.

In regard to integrate agriculture into the life of locals, the Christo Naga’s Club of Zhavame Village decided to incorporate people, and motivate them towards terrace cultivation.

This initiation has been followed to tackle the tough scenario posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main purpose of the event is to recognize best social organization which are doing a tremendous job during these challenging times.

All the organizations around the world were invited for nominations in various categories.

The categories include : Best Green Initiative Organization; Best Social Welfare Contributor; Best Skill Development Contributor; Best Rural Development Contributor; Best Women Empowerment & Child Care Contributor; Best Healthcare Services Provider; Best Organization for Peace and Harmony; Best Organization in the Sports Category; Old Age Help Organizations; and General Category.

Along with these, individual categories for individuals include : Leadership Award; CSR/SDG Implementing Partner Award; Best Innovative Practices Award; NGO of the Year Award Leader; and Best COVID Warrior Award.

Furthermore, three other Northeastern states featured in the list including Sadam Hanjabam, Ya-All NGO (Manipur); Suren Mohra, Field Facilitator, State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sikkim; Dr. Amrita Sarkar, Assistant Professor & Epidemiologist, Department of Community Medicine, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Arunachal Pradesh.