Nagaland : Security Forces Recover Munitions, One Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with state Police have apprehended an illegal arms dealer from general area Longsa Village, Mokokchung District, Nagaland.

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces in a joint operation with State Police apprehended the illegal arms dealer.

According to official reports, the security forces have retrieved eight point 22 mm Rifles, one 12 Bore Gun, three Air Guns, and 74 rounds of various ammunition from their possession, located at Longsa Village, Mokokchung District, Nagaland.

The apprehended individual along with recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Mokokchung Police Station for further investigation.