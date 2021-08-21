Nagaland Tourism Director Bags Japan FM’s Commendation

NET Web Desk

On Friday, August 20, the Nagaland Tourism Director, Ajanuo Belho was awarded with Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations 2021.

Belho attained the commendation for “promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and India”. Besides, she has been chosen along with 177 individuals and 41 groups to receive the award in 2021.

According to ministry statement, recipients will be presented with an award certificate, and individuals will be presented with a gift.

However, the ceremony which normally takes place each year will not be held this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commendation aims to promote understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of recipients.

It is awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international field.

Recipients are conferred with the commendations for the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries.

Besides, the Advisor to Nagaland CM and Associate Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India, Abu Metha has also congratulated the Tourism Director. “Congrats Mrs. Ajanuo Belho, Director,TourismDept, Nagaland, on being 1 of only 2 Indians recognised by the #Japan ForeignMinister for efforts towards promotion of mutual understanding between Japan & India. A committed officer who passionately promotes brand #Nagaland & #India.” – tweeted by Abu Metha.