Political Stalwarts Greet Arunachal CM Pema Khandu On His Birthday

Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu on his 42nd birthday received birthday greetings from the notable political figures of the nation.

Party workers, Cabinet Ministers, State CM’s alongside Union Ministers wished the minister with the best of health, happiness and prosperity on his special day.

He is the eldest son of former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, who died in a helicopter accident on 30 April 2011 on a constituency visit to Tawang.

Meanwhile, previously he had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in Nabam Tuki’s government.

PM Modi also greeted the CM. “Birthday wishes to Arunachal Pradesh’s CM Shri

@PemaKhanduBJP, who is working hard to fulfil people’s aspirations. Under his leadership, Arunachal Pradesh has achieved success in various sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.” – tweeted the PM.

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Arunachal Pradesh has flourished under the leadership of state’s very young and dynamic CM Sri @PemaKhanduBJP. Your zeal for development & welfare of people has been remarkable. My warmest wishes to you on your birthday. May Maa Kamakhya bless you with healthy & long life.”

“Many more happy returns of the day to Shri @PemaKhanduBJP Ji. May he be blessed with long life, good health and prosperity and may he find success in all his endeavours and continue to serve the people with the same level of enthusiasm and energy.” tweeted Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland CM tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Shri Pema Khandu

@PemaKhanduBJP, Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. I wish you a healthy and long life in the service of people.”

Biplab Kumar Deb – Chief Minister of Tripura has also greeted him. He tweeted, “The popular and hardworking Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. @PemaKhanduBJP Wishing you a very happy birthday and best wishes. I wish you good health and long life from Maa Tripurasundari.”

“Wishing my dear friend, @PemaKhanduBJP Ji a blessed birthday. May the Almighty shower him with his choicest blessings and may he continue to steer Arunachal Pradesh towards new heights of progress and development.” – tweeted by Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma.

Besides, Mizoram CM, Zoramthanga tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji ! Wishing you many many happy returns of the day. May the good Lord bless and keep you always.”

“Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP Ji. I pray for your long, healthy and a prosperous life.” – tweeted by Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh.