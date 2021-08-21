Sikkim : Social Justice & Welfare Department Announces Pensions & Scholarship Targets

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Social Justice and Welfare Department organized a press conference, with regard to the announcement of certain policy issues on scholarship and old-age pensions.

Held at the conference hall of Samaj Kalyan Bhawan, Lumsey, the conference witnessed the presence of Additional Secretary, Suman Gurung, Director, Shri Karma Sonam, and Joint Director, Shri Karma L. Lepcha.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary, Tshewang Gyachho asserted that Old Age Pension Scheme under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) targets.

It covers only beneficiaries having little or no regular means of subsistence from his/her sources of income or no financial support from family members or other sources.

The forms of declaration for the schemes under NSAP clearly outlines information to make sure that the applicant is not drawing any other pension under Central or State Government or any other source.

However, the department, after careful deliberation and scrutiny, has recently caught on to the issue of double pension drawers which goes against the guidelines laid down within the scheme, he added.

The Secretary also appealed to all individuals, drawing pension from both the State Government as well as the NSAP schemes to withdraw their names from the NSAP pensioners’ list by September 2021.

This will be followed for fair and equal distribution of services and facilities for the genuine beneficiaries.

Given the scholarship issues, it was informed that the State government has announced that from the academic session of 2021-22, the empanelled and non-empanelled colleges under scholarship schemes shall stand abolished.

The Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Backward Classes students pursuing Post-Matriculation courses or Post-Secondary courses within and outside the State shall be provided scholarship at a uniform rate as fixed by the Fee Regulatory Committee under the Government of Sikkim.

Shri Gyachho also stressed significance on uniform scholarship policy that has been introduced taking into consideration the grievances of Post-Secondary students with regards to the discrepancy in the fee structure between the empanelled and non-empanelled colleges.

He further clarified that the special fee structure of students granted scholarships at empanelled colleges on and before the academic session 2020-21 will remain unchanged.

Besides, he also stated about the modified online scholarship portal (sso.sikkim.gov.in) that will be launched in September 2021.

This will be used for applying and submitting online application forms for the academic session 2021-22.

The aforementioned portal will cater to both fresh applications and renewal applications for eligible students, he stated.