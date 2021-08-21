Tripura CPIM Announces Month-Long Protests In September

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2021: Recently, the Tripura Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a month-long protest and movement on the 15-point charter of demands throughout the state in September 2021.

The three-day-long meeting of the CPIM Central Committee was held on August 6-8 last where the national leaders asked the committees of all states to hold protest and movement on the 15-point charter of demands in September next.

“As per the instructions of CPIM Central Committee, party’s state committee members held a virtual meeting on Thursday, August 19, where it has been decided that the protest and movement will be organized at all sub-divisional levels”, asserted by Tripura CPIM secretary Gautam Das in a press conference here in Agartala.

He further stated “Nearly 11 days are left in August. CPIM leaders and workers in Tripura will reach each and every people across the state highlighting the demands through posters, distribution of leaflets and spreading messages through social media, to boost up the morale of common people in supporting their protest and movement in September”.

Citing few demands, Tripura CPIM secretary asserted “Increase production of COVID vaccination because many are deprived to get the second dose of vaccination. There is an acute shortage of vaccines across the country. Secondly, the income source of common masses declined and hence, provide financial assistance of Rs 7500 to those families who are economically deprived. Thirdly, the central government should immediately waive off increased tariffs on petroleum products as at the international market, the price of petrol and diesel is decreasing, but the Modi-led government is hiking the prices every day in India. Fourthly, repeal all three farm laws. Fifthly, assure 200 mandays under MGNREGA scheme and hike wages of NREGA job-card holders”.