Tripura Government Launches New Generation Innovation Network Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2021 : Recently, in order to bring all the technical institutions of the state under the Startup Ecosystem, the Tripura government has launched the New Generation Innovation Network (NGIN) project.

The Tripura government has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with three technical degree colleges to implement the project.

IT Department Chief, Naresh Babu and ICFAI University Registrar, Dr A Ranganath signed an MoU on August 18. Similarly, on August 16 and 17, two other MoUs have been signed with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, and Techno College of Engineering, Anandnagar, Agartala respectively.

The Joint Director of the Information and Technology Department, Suprakash Jamatia said that main objective of the project is to encourage innovative research in educational institutions and to encourage students and research scholars.

Research scholars and students should disseminate their innovative knowledge and get financial support for their research work so that they can use that knowledge to create something of commercial value or set up business ventures, he added.

Under this project, the Department of Information and Technology (IT) will provide a grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the construction of necessary infrastructure in these educational institutions and Rs. 5 lakh per annum for operating expenses.

In addition, the IT department will provide the assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each educational institution for every project.