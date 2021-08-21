Union Cabinet Minister Sarbanada Sonowal Reaches Assam For Jan Ashirwad Yatra

NET Web Desk

Assam’s former Chief Minister and Union Minister for Shipping and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal reached Assam on Saturday 21st of August 2021 as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He was received in the Guwahati Airport by current Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Pradesh BJP President Shri Bhabesh Kalita along with other ministers and party functionaries.

The warmth and welcome of home. Moments of gratitude at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. #JanAshirwadYatra pic.twitter.com/so5Tk52JC7 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 21, 2021

It is the first time that the former Chief Minister has visited the state after taking oath as Union Minister in the central cabinet. Sonowal is currently in charge of the affairs of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and also the Minister of AYUSH. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also included Sonowal as a member of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

On his first visit to Assam after joining the Union Cabinet, I had the great honour of welcoming Sri @sarbanandsonwal at Guwahati airport. Sri Sonowal will seek blessings of people as part of Jan Ashirvad Yatra. Welcomed Union Minister Sri @Rameswar_Teli also. pic.twitter.com/VRq61KaHBF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2021

Sonowal will meet and greet with the media at the party headquarters at Hengrabari.

As part of his maiden visit to Assam after becoming a Union Cabinet Minister Sonowal for the next three days is slated to attend various programs as part of the Yatra where he will interact with party members & people from various walks of life. Sonowal’s Jan Asirwad Yatra was supposed to start earlier but was delayed by a few days due to covid protocols put in place across the state.