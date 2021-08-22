Educational Institutions In Tripura To Reopen On August 25

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura government has decided to reopen all the higher education institutions including the general, technical and professional institutions from August 25 for classes in physical mode.

The order copy issued by Higher Education Director, NC Sharma a detailed guideline has been issued instructing the head and in-charges of the educational institutions to follow the Covid-19 norms.

“The Principals, Principal-in-charges will arrange for complete and effective sanitation and to ensure aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the students, faculties, staff and visitors”, order copy reads.

The faculties will also arrange for extra tutorial classes for the students considering the loss of the present academic session due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. For this purpose, any convenient mode of teaching may be adopted even by sparing extra time and holidays.

The Principal, Principal-in-charges of the government degree colleges, Professional and Technical Institutions will prepare their College Institute class routines taking all the preventive measures guidelines of COVID-19 into consideration as well as priority to be given to the students.

The General Government Degree Colleges, Professional and Technical Institutions shall follow the guidelines issued time to time by the University Grant Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India (BCT) State and Central Government, an applicable, the notification copy informed.

The physical attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff will be mandatory on all working days and the Principals, Principal-in-charges will also make the seating arrangement of the students in such a way that social distancing is maintained between each student in the classrooms. sufficient spaces or teachers are not available.

The Colleges are allowed to adopt measures such as staggering of attendance or having different time schedules for different batches or any other method that is appropriate to tackle the existing situation.

The Principals of Colleges will work out the plans accordingly and submit a report to the district education officer on 23 August, by 5.00 pm.

The hostels of the Colleges will be opened from September 01 maintaining the guidelines and by the State Government from time to time.