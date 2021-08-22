Tripura Congress Acting President Pijush Kanti Biswas Resigns, Withdraws Later

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Congress’s acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas tendered his resignation from the party here in Agartala on Saturday after 20 months.

Later, on Saturday evening the party’s in-charge of Tripura Dr. Ajoy Kumar in a press statement stated that he had a talk with Pijush Kanti Biswas and assured to meet him on August 29 and sort out all issues faced by him.

“Tripura Pradesh Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas has withdrawn his resignation after getting assurance from new Tripura-in- charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar. Dr. Kumar has spoken to Shri Biswas and assured him that he would look into all the issues and they would be solved in an amicable manner”, the statement informed.

Earlier Biswas citing personal reasons, tendered his resignation from the post of acting president to the Indian National Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

In his official Twitter handle, Biswas wrote, “With sincere gratitude, I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon’ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji.”

A senior leader of Tripura Pradesh Congress who did not wish to be named informed Northeast Today that the senior advocate of the state and acting president Biswas had been requesting the leaders of Congress party in the centre to constitute the committee for the last two years, but none pay any heed to his requests.

“The committees were formed in almost all the states. But neither the state leadership nor central leadership gave much attention on the party in Tripura. No state committee of the party was formed after 2016. He became hopeless as there was no positive signal and cooperation from the leaders in both state and centre”, the leader said.