Arunachal Pradesh : Former Beauty Pageant Recipient, Roshni Dada Joins MTV Show

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s former beauty pageant winner, Roshni Dada has attained yet another feat.

She scripted history by becoming the first women from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the popular reality TV show called the ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year: Season 2’.

Roshni is among the top finalists selected from thousands of entries from across the nation.

The former pageant winner hails from Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng District. She is the daughter of Sasung Dada and Sanari Dada, resident of Jeju Dada village.

After winning the ‘Miss Arunachal’ title for the year 2019, she represented the State in the FBB Colors Femina Miss India the same year.

Meanwhile, another Northeastern participant Eksha Kerung, a Sikkim resident has also joined the reality show as a contestant.

Eksha is a bike enthusiast, currently working as a commando force in Sikkim Police.