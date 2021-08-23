Arunachal Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Girlfriend’s Kin

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

A man identified as Mr. Taba Sanju killed her girlfriend’s brother-in-law identified as Mr. Nabam Lyngdoh using a 12 bore gun. The victim died on the spot. While his girlfriend’s elder sister was attacked on head by a machete (dao) thereby grievously injuring her.

An FIR has been lodged by the accused’s girlfriend at the Nirjuli Police station and a case has been registered under section 302/307 IPC read with Section 27 of Arms Act.

As per initial reports, the girl (complainant) was in an abusive relationship with the accused Mr. Taba Sanju for a while. The man used to beat her. This relationship was therefore not approved by her elder sister and brother-in-law. In one such abusive episode, the girl had fled to her elder sister’s home to take refuge. As soon as the accused knew about it, he arrived on the scene at around 6:30 PM with a gun and machete and in a fit of rage shot at late Nabam and attacked the girl’s elder sister on her head with a machete.

The team of ICR Police upon receiving the complaint immediately swung into action and has successfully nabbed the accused from Rose village in Doimukh circle at around 10:30 PM. The weapon of the offense i.e. the 12 bore gun has also been recovered from his possession.