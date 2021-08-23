Assam: Two Day DC Conference Concludes In Diphu

NET Web Desk

The two-day conference of the Deputy Commissioners of various districts of Assam concluded at Diphu today on the 23rd of August 2021.

Along with the DCs, key ministers, MLAs, and officials of Assam also attended the meeting. The conference discussed the implementation of various projects creating a development roadmap for the state.

Faster service delivery, push for infrastructure, issues related to health & education, and effective delivery & monitoring of central schemes were part of the marathon discussions.

A targeted & integrated action plan for various sectors has been devised after detailed discussions with DCs focused on: # Faster service delivery

# Expeditious infrastructure push

# Better health & education

# Effective delivery & monitoring of central schemes

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who headed the meeting informed that a six-month action plan has been devised has been formulated for the coming months.

A flagship program namely Mission Basundhara has been proposed in the meeting for doorstep delivery of government services. Under this program, all land related issues that are needed to be settled will be done so quickly.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said “Land records in the state needs updating, transfer of ownership to the heirs have not yet been done. Even land records are missing as well. We have decided to implement Mission Vasundhara to deal with all such issues.”

We've identified priority work areas for next six months, to be closely monitored and completed. We also discussed proposed Mission Basundhara – doorstep delivery of govt services.

He also informed that ways to reduce common people’s hassle of visiting the DC office and Dispur secretariat for any official work have also been discussed.

“We have discussed ways to minimize the need of the visiting the DC office and the secretariat for completion of any work,” he added.

Recently the Assam government under the current Chief Ministership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma completed 100 days.