E-Governance Infrastructure Reaches More Than 250 Offices In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Altogether, 18 departments of the state government have successfully installed e-office infrastructure till the 3rd of July 2021. The process of launching an e-office in more departments is underway in the coming days. Under the Digital India programme, the e-office project is being implemented in mission-mode in Tripura. This project aims to make processes in government departments simple, sensitive and transparent.

According to reports NIC has so far provided internet connection to 268 government offices in the state. Up to the block level in the state, most of the administrative offices have been included under SWAN and 132 offices have been provided internet connections. So far, 64 Swan Points of Presence have been set up at 91 different sites to connect the head offices, district magistrates’ offices, sub-divisional and Block offices.

Important services like PRTC, Marriage Certificate, Income Certificate, Survival Certificate are now being offered online in the state. These services have been integrated through Digital Signature, SMS Gateway, Email Gateway, Payment Gateway, CSC, CSC Wallet, UMANG, etc. Digital Services is an online service provider platform for providing various services to the citizens of the state online.

Sources have also informed that in Tripura, 708 Gram Panchayats (GPs) and village committees out of 1178 have been connected with high-speed data connectivity to rural areas. The Bharat Net is being implemented by Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. (BBNL), a government of India undertaking through RailTel, a Govt. of India Enterprise and BSNL. The objective of the project is to connect all the gram panchayats with high-speed broadband through the optical fiber cable. Work is progressing to connect more GPs.