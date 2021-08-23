IIT Madras Develops Nation’s First Indigenous Motorized Wheelchair Vehicle ‘NeoBolt’

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) on Monday, August 23 has developed India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle, named ‘NeoBolt’.

Effective both on roads and uneven terrains, the wheelchair has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and is powered by a lithium-ion battery that helps 25 kms for every charge.

NeoBolt was developed by IIT-M Researchers in consultations with organisations and hospitals working among people with locomotor disability.

The wheelchair was built factoring in their experiences and making constant design adjustments.

Commercialised through a startup called ‘NeoMotion’, the vehicle is co-founded by Srinivasan and an IIT Madras Alumnus Swostik Sourav Dash.

The startup has also developed and commercially launched ‘NeoFly,’ a personalised wheelchair designed to enhance health and lifestyle.

“NeoFly personalised wheelchair is available at Rs 39,900 and NeoBolt motorised add-on is available at Rs 55,000. We offer convenient EMI options. Users can pre-book their orders with us for just Rs 1,000 by registering on our website,” – informed Dash, who is also the CEO of NeoMotion.

“Wheelchair users are typically restricted to the four walls of their home, which affects their community participation and their ability to contribute to the economy,” said Sujatha Srinivasan, Faculty Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras, in the statement.