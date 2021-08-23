Jan Ashirwad Yatra: FIR Filed Against BJP Brass For Breaking Covid Protocol

NET Web Desk

On Sunday, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) filed FIRs against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Rameswar Teli and MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Topon Kumar Gogoi, Dilip Saikia, Pallab Lochan Das, Queen Oja, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and Assam ministers Bimal Borah, Jogen Mohan and Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu for violation of Covid protocol during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in state.

AJP claims that Jan Ashirwad Yatra organised by the Assam state BJP

to welcome newly appointed Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has violated the covid19 SOPs, issued by the central government.

AJP also added that the order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on August 17, 2021 permitting only 200 persons to participate in a meeting in an open space was violated at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the memorial of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Jalukbari and other places.

The BJP started three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Saturday after the arrival of Union minister for ports, shipping & AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi led AJP, filed FIR in Dispur, Latashil and other police stations and requested the police to register case and investigate the matter.