Manipur Civil Bodies Oppose Autonomous District Council Bill 2021

NET Web Desk

A total of 8 civil bodies operating in Manipur has strongly condemned the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021.

The opposition comes during the wake of the 24-hour total shutdown announced against the hill districts called by All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM).

Effective till Monday, August 23 midnight, this shutdown has been called to oppose the supposed failure of the Northeastern state to table the Bill during the ongoing Manipur Assembly session.

According to Indian Express report, the civil bodies unanimously decided to pressure the government not to table the Bill in the House terming it “sensitive”.

The civil bodies alleged that the Bill contains maximum provisions and objectives of the contentious “Naga Autonomous Territorial Council and Kuki Autonomous Territorial Council” which the Manipuri people have been opposing.