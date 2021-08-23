Naga Couple Plans Mt Everest Expedition, Aims To Raise Funds For Orphanage Library

NET Web Desk

A couple Thejakielie Zuyie and Verakholu Veyie, resident of Nagaland is all set to plan a 15-day long expedition to the Mt. Everest Base Camp in Nepal next month.

This trekking will be a part of raising funds for an orphanage in the state.

The couple, who belongs from the state capital Kohima, met at a bank, who later got married in December 2020.

Thejakielie and Verakholu has earlier scaled some of the highest mountains from Nagaland such as – Saramati, Japfu and Pauna. They proudly refer their expeditions as ‘OLA’ (Our Little Adventure).

The 15-day-long expedition of the duo to reach the base camp of the highest peak, Mount Everest will start from September 11. It will take 15 days and 14 nights, 130 km trek from Lukla to Everest Base Camp at 17,598 ft.

“Since we have been doing a lot of adventures, we thought why not do it for a cause instead of just doing it for ourselves,” – asserted by Zuyie, during an interview with The Morung Express.

He also informed about setting up a library at an orphanage in Nagaland. “We felt that would be a good cause. We do not read much, but that would help the children in the home.”

During the interview, the husband and wife duo have experienced local festivals, exploring remote villages, and scaling mountains.

“We have been doing all these just because we simply love to explore. But this time, we are on a mission to touch the base of Mount Everest for charity,” they further informed.