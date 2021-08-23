Nagaland : 4 Kids Rescue Abandoned Leopard Cubs From Tening Village

NET Web Desk

Recently, the District Administration, led by EAC Tening, Tumben P Tsanglao and Namsibo, Forest Range Officer, Tening rescued two abandoned leopard cubs from Tening village.

Currently, both the cubs have been transferred to Nagaland Zoological Park, Dimapur.

The cubs were found by a group of four boys, all of them aged between 11 to 12 years.

Identified as Njancham, Kaisithui, Khouralung, and Wiramsiaged, the boys asserted how the kids found these cubs.

According to the boys, they found the abandoned cubs in a hollowed tree near the stream adjacent to paddy fields of Tening village, when they went downstream for a bath.

Later, the cubs were brought to village after which a concerned resident of Tening village, Mr.Chamdinbo, a Govt. High School Teacher, Tening, informed the EAC for necessary assistance in handing over the cubs to concerned forest authorities.

Officials of Nagaland Zoological Park, Dimapur and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Peren initiated necessary protocols for immediate transfer of the cubs from Tening village to Nagaland Zoological Park, Dimapur for initiating specialised care and protection.

Meanwhile, it was further reported that whereabouts of the mother of the cubs is still unknown.

It can be noted here that four cubs were found at a very close vicinity around the paddy fields of Tening village, instead of been seen amidst the forest cover.

According to DPRO, Peren, this loss only serves as a stark reminder of growing man-animal conflict, amidst the loss of habitats for the big cats.

The current IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List status of Indian Leopard stands to “Vulnerable”.