Nagaland : Mokokchung Police Recovers Six Stolen Bikes, 3 Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Mokokchung police have apprehended three motorcycle lifters in connection, and recovered six stolen bikes from Zunheboto and Tuensang district.

Identified as Kakito Yeptho, Inapu Kiba, and Hito Awami, both the lifters are the residents of Keltomi village under Zunheboto district.

According to a press release from Superintendent of Police (SP), Mokokchung, Vishal IPS, the recovered bikes comprised of Yamaha R15, Pulsar RS 200, KTM Duke, TVS Apache RIO 200, Pulsar 150 DTS-I, and Discover 125.

All the detained have been arrested in connection with a case registered at Mokokchung Police Station-II (Case No Coe No. 0016/2021 U/S 379/34 Indian Penal Code (IPC).