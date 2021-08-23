Nagaland : PHE Minister Visits Naga United Village, Discusses Village Issues

NET Web Desk

On Monday, August 23, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister, Jacob Zhimomi visited the new council team of Naga United Village.

Led by Chairman, the team discussed important views for the progress of the village.

This news has been informed about Jacob Zhimomi, the PHE Minister. “Met with the new council team of Naga united village led by chairman as they called on me today.

We shared important views for the progress of the village.” – tweeted the Minister.

Met with the new council team of Naga united village led by chairman as they called on me today.

We shared important views for the progress of the village.#Dimapur today.@hornbilltv #Nagaunited village. pic.twitter.com/CsXbfm0EFt — Jacob Zhimomi (@jacob_zhimomi) August 23, 2021

The Nagaland United Village is basically a small world, incorporating of tribes from Nagaland and beyond. It have a graphic, progress of education, churches, development, and civic maturity during it’s journey.

Meanwhile, the village is becoming noticeable with educational establishments such as – Great Commission Kids Academy, Government High School, Highland Hall School, Hope Academy, C-Edge College, School of Music and other mushrooming offshoots in the community.